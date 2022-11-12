The government of Jharkhand has approved four schemes in a bid to promote education and skill development among students. The schemes will be launched on November 15 on Jharkhand's official formation day, reported PTI.

The schemes are Mukhya Mantri Shiksha Prothsahan Yojana (MMSPY), Eklavya Prasikshan Yojana (EPY) and Guruji Student Credit Card Yojana (GSCCY) of the Higher and Technical Education Department, and the Labour Department’s Mukhya Mantri Sarathi Yojana (MMSY), said Cabinet Secretary Vandana Dadel, according to PTI. These will be launched by President Droupadi Murmu on November 15.

The MMSPY scheme will provide Class X students coaching at premier institutes in the state for various entrance tests such as Medicine, Engineering, Law and Mass Communication, among others. Along with free coaching, the students will be provided with a scholarship of Rs 2,500 per month in order to take care of their boarding expenses. The department plans to increase this scholarship amount to Rs 8,000 per month. For students to qualify for this scheme, their parents' joint income should be less than Rs 5 lakh per month. The department plans on releasing a list of selected students and institutes soon, reported PTI.

Students under the EPY scheme will be provided free coaching for competitive exams, such as the UPSC and the Jharkhand Public Services Commission exams. The scheme targets coaching 2,700 students a year. The GSCCY scheme will provide students with a credit card with a maximum limit of Rs 15 lakh. Students can spend 30 per cent of Rs 15 lakh for non-institutional expenses such as lodging, food, books, laptops, etc. This 30 per cent component will go to the student, while the rest of the amount will go to their institution as fees, Rahul Purwar, Secretary of the Higher and Technical Education Department, told PTI.

As part of the Jharkhand Skill Mission, the MMSY scheme aims to take the skill mission to the block level. Labour Department Secretary Pravin Toppo, as quoted by PTI, said, "Government has now allowed to use abandoned buildings or schools in the off-time. The youths will be trained in various skilling programmes such as tailoring, sewing and carpentering." Non-residential trainees will also be provided with an allowance Rs 1,000. If any of the trainees do not get a job after three months of training, an unemployment allowance of Rs 1,000 to boys and Rs 1,500 to girls or physically challenged trainees will be given till the end of the first year, he added.