Tamil Nadu Medical University sought a report from Christina Medical College (CMC), Vellore on the ragging incident of first-year MBBS students. This comes after, on November 9, a video was circulated on social media where male students were made to walk in their underwear and water was being sprayed on them from a building, as stated in a report by IANS. Additionally, they were also made to roll in the mud.

Following this and media reports, University Registrar Dr Ashwath Narayan has sought a report from the college on the alleged ragging of first-year students. Moreover, the Vellore police are yet to register an FIR against the perpetrators of ragging despite the police and Chief Minister's Office being tagged in the tweet that had shed light on the ragging incident.

As per a report by The Hindu, the college has constituted a six-member special committee to inquire into the allegation and seven senior students were suspended whose names were listed in an anonymous email the college received last Sunday, said CMC’s director, Vikram Mathew.

Vikram Mathew told The Hindu that the report will be submitted after investigation and that they have zero tolerance when it comes to ragging.