A case has been booked against the management of a private school in Bengaluru in connection with the suicide of a Class X student who committed suicide by jumping from the 14th floor of an apartment on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. The Sampigehalli police have booked the case and said that based on the enquiry, a course of action will be taken, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Giving more details about the incident, police said, the deceased was identified as Moin Khan (16) who is a Class X student. On Tuesday, he was caught copying in a class test and hence, was asked by the teacher to stand outside the classroom.

At some point of time, he left the school and around 4.30 pm, he reached his house in the RR Signature apartment in Balaji Layout. He jumped from the 14th floor and died. Further, the police said, "The boy's father has filed a complaint holding the school management responsible for his son's death. We have taken the complaint. We will question the teachers, staff and classmates to know what happened. Based on the findings of the enquiry, further action will be initiated."

Another similar incident

Similarly, on November 6, a Class XII student committed suicide allegedly after he was scolded and punished by the principal and the class teacher over the bursting of crackers on the premises of a private institute in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district. A case of abetment of suicide has been registered against the principal and the class teacher, police said, as stated in a report by PTI.

Giving more details, police officer Ramesh Shakya said on November 3, a few students had burst crackers in a private higher secondary school in the Tekanpur area. With this, the principal and the class teacher scolded the Class XII student.



As per the complaint, the teenager was detained for an hour after school hours and was warned of expulsion from the institute. After reaching home, the boy allegedly hanged himself, the police said. Further investigation is underway. Nobody is arrested so far, police added.