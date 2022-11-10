On November 9, Wednesday, a Director General of Police (DGP) said that the Assam government has asked madrasas in the state to provide all information about their institutes, including the location and profile of teachers employed by them, by December 1. This was decided in a meeting by DGP Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta on Wednesday which saw the participation of director of secondary education Mamata Hojai, representatives of the madrasas and government officers, the official said, as stated in a report by PTI.

"The madrasas will have to furnish the details to the directorate for secondary education via organisations under which they operate," the official said. Additionally, he told the madrasa bodies' representatives that police verification is mandatory for any teacher hailing from outside the state in these institutions.

Meeting details

The DGP also said madrasas should be at least three km apart and should preferably have 100 students. Madrasas that are situated within a three km radius should be amalgamated. The meeting also discussed the formulation of an administrative policy for the madrasas and mentoring of the students who pass out from these institutions. The parent bodies of the madrasas were asked to submit detailed information in written format by December 1.

Meanwhile, stating that an online portal for uploading the same information is in progress, the official said they are working on it.

What can be the reason for this?

Several madrasas in the state came under the scanner after teachers employed in these institutions were arrested earlier this year for their alleged links with Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT).