All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) final results are out. National Testing Agency has released it and advised the candidates who appeared for the exam to check their scores, as stated in a report by The Indian Express.

Steps to check results

1. Visit the official website — aiapget.nta.nic.in

2. Select the AIAPGET 2022 result link

3. A new window appears, click on the ‘AIAPGET 2022’ link

4. Login with the application number and date of birth

5. Your result will appear on the screen

6. Download and save the scorecard for future reference

Additionally, the final answer key was also released along with the final result. That can also be downloaded by following the same process. AIAPGET is used for admission to several postgraduate courses such as Masters of Surgery (MS), Doctor of Medicine (MD) and PG Diploma courses in Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy (AYUSH).