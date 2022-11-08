Undergraduate (UG) students of Nizam College are protesting for hostel facilities. The students started their agitation on October 28 by staging a protest on the road in front of the college. On November 7, nearly 500 students staged a silent protest from 10 am to 5 pm in the Nizam College near the Physics block. The UG students are seeking accommodation in the new girls' hostel building.

Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Industries & Commerce, and Information Technology of Telangana, K Taraka Rama Rao retweeted one of the college's alumni's tweet and asked Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy to look into the matter. This happened today, November 8.

"Request Minister @SabithaindraTRS Garu to kindly intervene and address the issue As per the request of the students, girls hostel was built and handed over to the college. This situation seems unwarranted," Minister KT Rama Rao tweeted. Almost immediately, the Education Minister replied posting, "I will personally look into the matter @KTRTRS garu. Will resolve it ASAP"

Background...

It was when KTR visited the college for annual celebrations in 2017, the college management approached him and requested him to sanction a girls' hostel. The minister immediately sanctioned it and directed the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) to construct a girls’ hostel on the Nizam College campus located at Basheerbagh.

In July 2018, the foundation stone was laid for the new building estimated to be built at a cost of Rs 6.25 crore, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express. The G+3 (Ground floor + three floors) new building is spread over 37,163 sq ft and the government then invested more money to ensure the completion of the works. It was initially planned to be ready within nine months but due to COVID-19, it was delayed further.

What are the students saying?

A Bachelor of Arts (BA) final year student Sravani was hopeful that at least in her final year, she would be accommodated in the new hostel but she claims, "The construction started when I was in my first year. If not in the first year, I thought I will be accommodated in my second or third year."

"Even though it has been six months since the hostel building has been ready, the Principal cited one or the other reasons, like no beds or no compound walls, and stalled the accommodation of students," she claims.

Further, the student shared, "After submitting multiple representations regarding the same, the principal asked for five days' time and later said this hostel will be given to the postgraduate students (PG)," she informed EdexLive. The issue remained unsolved and the students had to take to the streets to protest.

Disappointed with this, students staged a huge dharna on October 28, during which, students were forcefully taken in by police and many were injured in this process as well. "The hostel was sanctioned for UG students, how can it be given to PG students?" she questions.

Principal clears the air

When EdexLive spoke to Principal of the Nizam College, Professor Bhima Bhukya, he cleared the air stating, "The government orders did not mention specifically that the hostel is only for UG students. The orders mentioned the sanction of a new girls hostel." Further, in 135 years of college's history, hostels were only given to PG students as it is compulsorily instructed by the Osmania University, he added.

Additionally, he highlighted that when compared to 2017, when the hostel was sanctioned, the situation has changed. "As there has been a drastic increase in PG girl students from 20 per cent to 75 per cent, Nizam College PG students who were initially accommodated in Osmania University's girls hostel are now being shifted to their own college's girls hostel," he informed.

Earlier less number of students were studying but now, many students from rural areas have joined the reputed Nizam College. The strength has increased to more than 80-85 per cent, he added.

Listing the other reasons for this shift from one hostel to another, the principal highlighted other issues students were facing in the OU hostel. They are:

1. Travelling

2. In a room meant for four to five students, more than eight or nine students are being accommodated

3. Hostel mess

4. The building's dilapidated condition

What now?

The principal has an appointment fixed with the Education Minister for tomorrow. It is after that meet and after collective administrative decision, a final decision will be made, he informed EdexLive.