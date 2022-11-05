On November 4, Friday, State Medical Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat announced that Uttarakhand will be implementing teaching MBBS courses in the Hindi language along with English. And this will be implemented from the next academic session, he said, as stated in a report by PTI.

After Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand will be the second state to do so when the implementation of the decision is carried out. Also, considering the special importance given by the Centre to Hindi, Rawat said this decision has been made.

But how? In this context, a four-member expert committee will be formed by the state's Medical Education Department. The Minister said that the panel is headed by Dr CMS Rawat, Principal of Government Medical College, Srinagar in the Pauri district.

What will the committee do? The committee will prepare a draft of the new syllabus for colleges after studying the MBBS Hindi syllabus in government colleges of Madhya Pradesh, the minister added.

When will this be implemented? After receiving the draft from the panel and after completing formalities, the MBBS course in Hindi will begin in the next academic session, the minister said.

It was on October 16, Union Home Minister Amit Shah released textbooks in Hindi of three subjects for MBBS students as part of an ambitious project of the Madhya Pradesh government to impart medical education in Hindi.