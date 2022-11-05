On Friday, November 4, at a private school, a girl collapsed and later died following punishment given by the teacher allegedly to all the students of the class. According to the police, the incident occurred at the school in Gangammagudi in the city on Friday afternoon, as stated in a report by PTI.

Giving more details, a police officer said, "A girl collapsed at around 1.30 pm in her classroom, allegedly when teacher was punishing the students. She was rushed to hospital by teachers but was declared brought dead."

After the incident happened, the parents of the girl were briefed about this and the body of the girl was taken to her home. Further, the girl's father lodged a complaint based on which a case was registered under Section 174 (c) of the CrPC. The investigation was initiated, police added.

More sombre news

A commerce student succumbed to injuries at a private hospital in Whitefield on Thursday, after she was run over by a crane. The victim was identified as Noor Fizar, a 19-year-old who met with an accident on November 2, Wednesday afternoon, while returning home from college near Kannamangala gate, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

The incident happened as the crane driver was not able to see her walking along the roadside and hit her from behind. Following this, she came under the front wheels on the left. She was immediately taken to the hospital in Whitefield.

The driver, Periyar Swamy, was arrested by the traffic police and the crane has been seized. Giving more details, an officer said, “Rehman Khan, her father, was unable to pay the hospital bill and we did our best to help him.” A case of causing death by negligence, along with rash and negligent driving, was booked against the driver, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.