On November 4, the Maharastra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) extended the deadline to register for Classes X (SSC - Secondary School Certificate) and X (HSC - Higher Secondary School Certificate) examinations for regular, repeater and private candidates. Earlier deadlines for HSC and SSC were October 21 and November 10, as stated in a report by The Indian Express.

As per the new schedule, HSC students can register till November 15 with regular fees and with late fees till November 31. SSC students can register till November 25. Initially, as per the first schedule, the process of registration for the regular HSC candidates was going to end on October 21 and form filling of private, repeaters and other candidates was going to start on October 22. Later, the registration deadline for regular candidates was extended from October 22 to November 5. The earlier deadline for registration of SSC candidates was November 10.

Considering the Diwali break, principals demanded an extension on the dates. Many schools claimed that due to the festival break, the form filling was incomplete. Considering this, the MSBSHSE released a new schedule today, November 4. According to this new schedule, the examination forms and the registration fees of all HSC candidates including regular, private, transfer of credit, repeater, vocational stream students and others who wish to appear for the HSC 2023 exams can be filled from November 6 to November 15.

Moreover, junior college students have time till December 7 to complete the process of submission of registration fees and pre-list to the divisional offices of the Maharashtra state board. Similarly, SSC candidates can fill out their registration forms from November 11 to 25. Also, high schools have time till December 1 to complete the process and pre-list to the divisional offices of the Maharashtra State Board, as stated in a report by The Indian Express.