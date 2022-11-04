On November 3, a case was booked against a school in Madhya Pradesh for punishing a student for shouting 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' in class. Guna district police have registered a case based on the complaint of the boy's father, who claimed the minor was made to sit on the ground for two subject periods for raising the patriotic slogan on Wednesday, the official said, as stated in a report by PTI.

Speaking to ANI, Additional District Magistrate (ADM) said, “A few parents and some organisations are protesting outside the school after a student was reportedly punished over chanting ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai. DEO has taken statements. FIR will be registered on the basis of complaints that are being given.”

Following this incident, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and other right-wing groups gathered to protest outside Christ Senior Secondary School in Guna. However, a letter purportedly from the school being circulated on social media, said it would ensure such an incident is not repeated.

Here's what the student and the principal has to say

The student allegedly told ANI, “I chanted ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ after the National Anthem. A teacher held my collar, pulled me out of the queue and told me to go to the Principal. My class teacher told me to chant this at home and not in school. She made me sit on the floor for four to five periods."

Principal Father Thomas told ANI, “Students were going to house gatherings after the National Anthem to select Captain and Vice Captain when one student chanted ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’. He chanted that as a joke, not patriotism. Disrespectful! We’ll hold a disciplinary committee meeting to decide what to do next.”