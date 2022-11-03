The University Grants Commission (UGC) released a letter yesterday, November 2, 2022, regarding the PM Mentorship Scheme for Young Authors (YUVA) 2.0.

The letter stated that the Ministry of Education has launched the PM-YUVA Mentorship Scheme 2.0 to train young and budding authors (below 30 years of age) for the year 2022-23 with the National Book Trust of India.

Under this scheme, a national-level online contest is being held from October 2 to November 30, 2022. This competition is to select authors under the scheme who will be provided with a scholarship of Rs 50,000 per month for six months. As a part of this mentorship scheme, in this contest, a total of 75 authors will be selected and the National Book Trust of India will publish the books written by the young authors.

The letter states, "The Theme of PM-YUVA 2.0 is Democracy (Institutions, Events, People, and Constitutional Values), which is specific to democracy in the Indian context only so as to give a fillip to research and documentation about various aspects of the Indian democratic system." The letter also requested all Higher Education Institutions and their affiliated colleges/institutions to circulate the information about the scheme to all the students and stakeholders to encourage participation in this scheme.

Think this scheme is perfect for you? Click this link to the contest webpage https://innovateindia. mygov.in/