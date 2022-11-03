The Government of Karnataka today, November 3, 2022, directed the schools and pre-university colleges in the state to ensure that all the students have a 10-minute meditation session. State Education Minister BC Nagesh said that there must be supervision given to schools and education institutions in the state concerning organising frequent meditation sessions, stated a report by IANS.

This step by the state of Karnataka has been taken to make sure that students' concentration increases and also to make their health better. This measure is also aiming to provide the students with good thoughts. This will also help the students to overcome academic stress and gain knowledge freely while pursuing their education in school and pre-university colleges, said the State Education Minister.

He also added that it is important that the medication sessions are conducted regularly in all the institutions for the benefit of the students, as reported by IANS. The State Education Minister suggested that the schools and pre-university college management should fix a time and conduct meditation sessions for students.