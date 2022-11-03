Amidst anxieties and worries of students of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) who are due to graduate in 2022 and have, so far, not been assured of subject exemptions to help them clear their backlogs and earn their degree, Telangana Governor stated that a decision regarding the issue will be announced soon.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan tweeted yesterday, November 2, "On JNTU students' appeal following the earlier discussion, Rajbhavan officials under my instructions are in constant touch with the Vice Chancellor on the matter. Today an academic council meeting was held in the university, assessing all possibilities. Decisions will be announced soon."

Students of the JNTUH had earlier written to the Governor of Telangana Tamilisai Soundararajan requesting an intervention into their ongoing battle with the institute to get subject exemption for students from the R18 regulation.

The batch of students who passed out in 2022 is demanding an exemption for all theory subjects for those who have gained credits in the range of 150-160. The institute, on the other hand, has fixed the credit limit at 160 for students to earn their undergraduate degree. This, the students claim, has put them at a disadvantage in their bid for jobs and higher education.

On October 23, the R18 batch of JNTUH met the Governor of Telangana, requesting intervention in their ongoing battle with the institute to get subject exemption. "Yesterday the Governor conveyed our problems regarding subject exemption to the Vice-Chancellor in a stand-alone meeting. It looks like the officials have given a positive response," said Srinivas Prasad, a student from the R18 batch who was a part of the delegation that met with the Governor earlier.

Shahazan Khan, creator and admin of the Twitter page JNTUH Updates (@examupdt) added that ever since the issue came to the fore, students have been tweeting to the Governor for her intervention. "She conveyed that they are working on it and a decision will be taken soon," he said.

Once a decision is announced, the future course of action can be decided, students said. "We will have to see how many people are being benefited from the decision. If it is over 90 per cent then it is useful," said Srinivas.