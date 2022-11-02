The University Grants Commission (UGC) issued a notice on November 1, regarding the refund of fees and the return of original documents to the students.

The UGC has directed all the directors of Higher Education Institutes (HEI), including colleges and universities to refund the full fee amount collected from first-year undergraduate students who have cancelled their admission or if they have migrated before October 31, 2022. This decision has been taken by the UGC as results of the JEE Main, CUET and JEE Advanced examinations have been delayed and resulted in the delay in the admission process. This is also to avoid the financial hardships faced by the parents of the students.

The notice stated that, “...to avoid financial hardships being faced by parents, it has been decided that the UGC that full refund of fees should be made by higher educational institutions on account of all cancellations of admissions/ migrations of the students up to October 31, 2022 for the academic session 2022-23 as a special case.”

If the students cancel to withdraw their admission between November 1 and December 31, 2022, the full fees will be collected from the students and will be refunded in full after deducting up to Rs 1000 as the processing fee. The notice by the UGC stated that, “Any institution/ university found to be violating the guidelines and refusing to refund the fee by giving its interpretation of the Guidelines/ Notifications shall be liable for punitive actions…”