The Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar, at a press conference in Tiruchy, on Tuesday, November 1, said that the performance of the Tamil Nadu government in implementing the National Education Policy has been good. While addressing the press, he said that the schools in Tamil Nadu, particularly the government schools, were implementing the National Education Policy 2020 very well, he said, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Answering a question on the government’s opposition to this policy in Tamil Nadu, he said, “The state government did not reject NEP officially, which is evident from the observation we receive from the Tamil Nadu government on the performance of schools in implementing NEP.” In addition, he also said that the framing process of the State Education Policy was done in other states as well and the NEP has a number of good sections such as the digitisation of the students' documents like degree certificates and transcripts, among others. He also added that the students who were having a difficult time because of misplacing/damaging these important documents can now easily retrieve them, the TNIE report stated.

Answering a question about zero Navodaya schools in Tamil Nadu, he responded, “As per the policy, each district should be having one school each, but in Tamil Nadu, there were no schools and the public should request the state government for the launching of Navodaya schools in the state.” Disproving the allegations of the Tamil Nadu Municipal Administration KN Nehru on the government officials being afraid of the Union Government, the Union Minister of State for Education said, “The Union Government is very judicial in its actions and no officials are afraid of the Union Government,” stated the report.