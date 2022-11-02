Parents and students of BSC DAV Public School at Kukatpally, Hyderabad, are now relieved that the State Government of Telangana has temporarily restored permission for the school to function. Earlier, the government cancelled the classes in the schools after the rape of a kindergarten student came to light, stated the report on The New Indian Express.

Now, the students can attend classes and continue studying, at least till the end of the Academic Year 2021-22. The school now will be handled by a different management that will include parents and senior officials of the Education Department, as per the request of the parents. The teachers against whom the parents have registered a complaint will also be removed. The District Education Officer is now permitted to run the school by the School Education Department’s order. The District Education Office is also responsible for taking necessary actions, stated the report by The New Indian Express.

What happened previously?

On October 18, news of a man raping a four-year-old child in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, hit. Rajini Kumar, the driver for the principal of BSD DAV Public School, has been accused of sexually abusing the victim for the last two months and raping her in the lab opposite the principal's chamber, a previous report by The New Indian Express stated. This issue led to parents protesting and demanding justice for the victim.