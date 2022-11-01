The shortage of teachers in government-run primary and secondary schools has taken a toll on the academics of students. Government Primary School, Bindha Nandipurat Palatpur panchayat of Dasarathpur block in Jajpur district in Odisha is an example. The number of students from Class I to V in this particular school is 62 and there is only one teacher who doubles up as a headmaster and manages all the affairs, including teachers at the institution, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Also, the headmaster/teacher contributes most of their time to performing official assignments. The parents, students and villagers staged a dharna, by sitting at the front of the school, but the effort was in vain. A parent, Rasmita Das, said, "As the headmaster-cum-teacher is busy with official work, the academics have gone for a toss. We have been demanding the posting of at least one more teacher in the school but to no avail." She warned that the parents will launch an agitation if steps are not taken to address the issue soon, as reported by The New Indian Express.

The report also stated that the sources said the school campus does not even have drinking water facilities and the tubewell on the premises is no longer in use for the last couple of months. The students are now forced to walk at least 400 metres to access drinking water from a tubewell which is across a busy road. District Education Officer of Jaipur, Ranjan Kumar Giri, said that steps would be taken to appoint one more teacher in the school at the earliest. "Besides, we will make arrangements for drinking water in the school soon," he said.