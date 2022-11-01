In an effort to control the drug threat in the city, the authorities in Hyderabad have requested colleges and other educational institutes to set up anti-drug committees in their institutions. The committee should consist of a minimum of five members from faculty and students and the primary aim of the committee will be to prevent drug abuse among youngsters by providing them with the necessary life skills to enable them to deal with different situations without turning to drugs and the ability to resist peer pressure to use drugs stated a report by IANS.

The IANS report also stated that CV Anand, Police Commissioner of Hyderabad issued a notification that directs all colleges and other equivalent educational institutions to constitute Anti-Drug Committees (ADCs). As per the directions of the government, the efforts to curb the drug menace in the state have now taken a strategic stride by the city police to help the youngsters in colleges who are vulnerable to drug abuse. He said that the lack of parental supervision and peer pressure is leading youngsters to get addicted to drugs. Once entangled, it's a black hole sinking away all good things in life and causing unbearable distress to their families and the public at large, he said.

The chief of police said that since colleges have started to function normally after the COVID-19 pandemic, the police have now taken up a divided strategy. The strategy is to provide that is legal action alongside sensitising the youngsters which eventually cuts down the demand side in the illicit drug trade, stated the report.

The Anti-Drug Committees will work under the principles that are developed by the City police and are entrusted to play a key role in creating awareness of the dangers of drug abuse through a number of digital campaigns, workshops, seminars and so on to ensure their campuses are free from the scourge of narcotic substances. At the beginning of this academic year, the head of the educational institutions should hold a meeting to sensitise the students on the dangers of drug abuse and ensure their campuses are free of narcotic substances, stated the report.

“The prevention programmes and their outcomes should be evaluated regularly to provide evidence of their worth and to improve future programmes. Fostering partnership between home, educational institutions, agencies catalyses the fight against the illicit trade and is likely to be the best way,” Anand said as reported by IANS.

Citizens can inform the Hyderabad Police Narcotics Enforcement Wing of the usage or possession or purchase of drugs at 8712661601 or 040-27852080.