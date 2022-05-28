The education sector has been a huge boost in budget allocation announced by the Uttar Pradesh government for the fiscal year 2022-23. With a hike of almost 32 per cent, the funds allocated for education stand at Rs 84,952 crore.

However, there is a catch. The revised budgetary estimate for the last fiscal year, which shows how much the government can actually allot to the sector, dropped down to Rs 54,770 crore from the Rs 64,277 crore estimate that was originally allotted.

Smart learning at the school level has been emphasised and Rs 10 crore has been assigned to computer-controlled model classrooms in state government-run schools. In the budget, that was announced by Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, the government also showed intent to upgrade primary schools into composite schools for Classes I-XII.

Budget allotment for secondary education was increased by 7.8 per cent and Khanna said that 40,402 teachers have been selected and 7,540 posts have been created by ending the interview in teacher selection, according to a report by PTI.

The Major Dhyan Chand Sports University, the foundation stone for which was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January this year, was allotted Rs 700 crore. For young lawyers, the UP government is proposing to provide financial aid to purchase books and magazines for the first three years of their work and has allotted Rs 10 crore for this purpose.

The Finance Minister also spoke about employment generation in medical education and explained that about 3,000 nurses have been appointed in government medical colleges and hospitals and about 10,000 posts have been created, which will be filled in the coming years.

Smartphones and tablets will be distributed to the youth at the cost of Rs 2 crore over the next five years, added the Minister. Under the public-private partnership, 49 Polytechnic Institutions and 31 Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) will be set up, according to a report by the Times of India.