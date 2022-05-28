The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued notice warning institutions that are not recognised by it, against granting degrees. It has named a Physical Sciences institution in Delhi and has said that it is not recognised. Therefore, it does not have the authority to issue valid degree certificates.

In a stern directive to all institutions, UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain reiterated that degrees can be conferred only by a university established or incorporated by or under a Central Act, a Provisional Act or a State Act or an institution deemed to be a university under Section 3 of the UGC Act, or an institution which has been specifically empowered by an Act of Parliament to confer degrees.

"It has come to the notice of the University Grants Commission that All India Institute of Public and Physical Health Sciences (AIIPHS) State Government University in New Delhi is offering various degrees courses in gross violation of the UGC Act, 1956," said the notice.

It went on to add that the AIIPHS was not recognised by the UGC under the UGC Act and has not been empowered to offer any degrees either. It has cautioned students, parents and other stakeholders against taking admission in the university.