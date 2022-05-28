Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University has extended its application deadline once more. Students can now continue to register for admissions to Undergraduate, Postgraduate and Postgraduate Diploma, Advanced Diploma courses and other programmes offered by the university. The last date has been extended from May 27 to May 31. Interested and eligible students can apply to the different programmes till 9 pm.



The last date had been earlier extended twice before, first from May 13 till May 25, and then again to May 27. However, after students requested for another extension, the Vice-Chancellor took into account their concerns and extended the last date once again. “On the request of the applicants, the Vice-Chancellor of JMI has very kindly approved further extension in the last date of filling online application form for all Jamia programmes of PG/UG/Diploma/Advanced Diploma etc and Foreign Nationals/NRI wards for the academic session 2022-2023," the official notification reads.



Currently, the varsity offers 136 programmes consisting of 39 undergraduate courses, 78 postgraduate courses, 17 postgraduate diploma programmes and two advanced diploma programmes. The university has received 1,03,397 applications so far. The application process started from April 14.



Here are the steps to apply:

1. Visit the official website of Jamia Millia Islamia, which is jmi.ac.in.

2. Click on the admission link on the homepage.

3. Enter the required details and register.

4. Select the programme you want to apply for.

5. Fill the application form with the necessary information.

6. Choose the most suitable option and make the payment.

7. Upload the required documents.

8. Save the acknowledgment and application form for future reference.



The last date to register for BTech and BArch courses has also been extended till June 20, due to the extended schedule of JEE Main and NATA 2022. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of JMI for more details like application fees and entrance exam dates, as they vary for different courses. The extension is also applicable to students of foreign nationalities, as per the official notice on the website.