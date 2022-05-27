Over 3,500 government school students from Classes I to XII have been identified by the Coimbatore district education department as long absentees in the present academic year.



And now, a special drive has been launched by the school education department to not just trace, but even bring them back to school.



An officer from district Samagar Shiksha, told TNIE, "Out of school children survey began from Monday (May 23) in the district. Earlier, we collected long absents students' particulars through headmasters school-wise. We found that as many as 3,553 students from Classes I to XII were long absentees in the 2021-22 academic year and they have disconnected with the school. Data shows that compared to primary section, high and higher secondary school students are high in long absentees particulars."



"So, we have started a special drive from last Monday to admit them into schools again in the next academic year. We have formed as many as 108 special teams in 15 blocks and team members will visit the habitations to find out about the students and know the present status. Team members will take steps to admit the students again by giving necessary guidance and counselling. Besides, they will meet the students of parents to give awareness about the importance of education and the Right To Education Act, etc," he said.



"BRTEs, special educators, SMC members, Ilam Thedi Kalvi volunteers, school teachers and volunteers are in the team and now, they have started the survey at the block level. Besides, out of school children survey is conducted in the habitations as usual in the district," he said.



An officer from Madukkarai block told TNIE, "We met a Class IX student who is a long absentee. We found he is not interested in going to the school after COVID-19. We have planned to give him psychological counselling to bring back him to school."



When asked about it, Chief Educational Officer N Geetha shared, "This special drive which aims to ensure education, will be conducted in the district on June 20. Steps have been taken to bring the students back to school again."