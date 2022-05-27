As per the National Achievement Survey (NAS) conducted by the Union Education Ministry, no less than 44 per cent of school teachers in India are not equipped with sufficient workspace while 65 per cent of them are overburdened with work.



Additionally, only 58 per cent of educators could attend discussions around the New Education Policy (NEP), the survey shared, as stated in a report by PTI.



In the survey, that was organised last year on November 12 across the nation, people from both urban and rural areas took part from 720 districts with over five lakh teachers from 1.8 lakh schools.



The NAS was held last in 2017.



Only 42 per cent of teachers participated in individual or collaborative research while just 58 per cent of teachers participated in discussions around the new NEP, it commented.



Though 97 per cent of teachers claimed to feel fulfilled with their job, more than 92 per cent are convinced that there is scope for professional growth.



"Sixty-five per cent of teachers engaged in formal dialogue with colleagues on how to improve teaching in collaboration with Block Resource Centres (BRC) and Cluster Resource Centre (CRC) while 42 per cent teachers participated in mentoring or peer observation and coaching as part of BRCs and CRCs," the report mentioned.



Till now, around 52 per cent of teachers have engaged in professional development courses organised by DIET's, CBSE and NCERT pointed the survey.



Government, government-aided and private schools were covered under National Achievement Survey.



National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) devised achievement tests along with questionnaires — pupil, teacher and school questionnaire. Plus, developed and translated these assessments into 22 different languages.



CBSE supervised the nation-wide survey on a single day at the same time.



It was operated through the technology platform that was designed and developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC).