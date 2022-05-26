Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Class of '22 at the Indian School of Business in Hyderabad on Thursday, May 26. The Prime Minister was attending the graduation ceremony of the Post Graduate Programme in Management at the Hyderabad campus. This was a special ceremony because it marked 20 years of the premier B-School and was the first joint graduation programme of ISB's Hyderabad and Mohali campuses.

At the ceremony, the Prime Minister recalled that it was former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee who inaugurated the ISB Hyderabad campus way back in 2001. He went on to add that ISB is today one of the top business schools in Asia and its graduates contributed to "hundreds of start-ups and played a role in creating unicorns" in India. He then went on to quote a slew of facts such as the number of Internet users, smartphone data consumers and the consumer market, to remark that India is "a major centre of growth today".

The Prime Minister urged students to link their "personal goals with the goals of the country”, in order to contribute to the target of making India "self-reliant". "All you business professionals have a big role in this. And this will be a great example of service to the country for you,” he said. Asking ISB students to take note of his government's mechanism of "Reform, Perform and Transform" for governance, the Prime Minister said that political will, stability and people's participation in governance were important to produce results for the country.

He also commented on India's battle with COVID-19 and lauded the "resilience and strength" of the health sector. "A lot of vaccines have been made in India and more than 190 crore doses have been administered. India has also sent vaccines to more than 100 countries in the world," said the PM. The PM awarded medals to academic scholars of excellence, planted a sapling, unveiled a commemorative plaque and released the ISB MyStamp and Special Cover.