As per the National Achievement Survey (NAS) 2021 report which was released by the Ministry of Education on May 25, Thursday, at least 78 per cent of school students found learning from home "burdensome" during the ongoing pandemic.

When it comes to digital devices, 24 per cent did not have one at home, as stated a report in PTI.

Only 45 per cent of the children found online learning joyful while 38 per cent reported that they faced some kind of difficulty or the other when it comes to learning.

No difference was noted by 50 per cent of the students between learning from home and attending physical classes in school, but 80 per cent stated that they learn better in school among other students, their peers.

Learning several new things came easy as about 70 per cent of the students were able to find some time for it.

The same survey reported that 48 per cent walk to school.

About 34 lakh students of 1.18 lakh schools in 720 districts from both rural and urban areas have participated in the survey. It was conducted throughout the country for students from Classes III, V, VIII and X alone.

An official statement issued in this regard stated: "The objective of NAS 2021 is to evaluate children's progress and learning competencies as an indicator of the efficiency of the education system, so as to take appropriate steps for remedial actions at different levels."