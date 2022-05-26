The deadline for submission of application forms by candidates who are interested in pursuing BArch degrees in the upcoming academic year of 2022-23 has been extended to May 28, Saturday. The Council of Architecture (CoA) has extended the registration date for the first National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2022. The students have time till 11:59 pm on Saturday to register. NATA is an aptitude test that students have to qualify in order to take admission in BArch courses across various colleges (except Centrally Funded Technical Institutes which admit students based on their JEE scores).

The exam is scheduled to be held in the months of June, July and August this year. There will be three exams. The first NATA test will be conducted on June 12, while the second test will be held on July 7 and the third test will take place a month later, on August 7. All the exams will be conducted in two shifts. The first will be from 10 am till 1 pm and the second will be conducted between 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm. The tests will carry 200 marks each and consist of a total of 125 questions. NATA is conducted by the CoA itself.

Interested students can log in to the official NATA website nata.in and register for the exam. “It is informed to all concerned that the registration date for the First Test of National Aptitude Test in Architecture – NATA 2022 is extended up to May 28 (up to 11.59 pm) as a last opportunity for all candidates who wish to apply for First NATA Test,” a section of the notice on the NATA website reads. The notice, sent out by the CoA, further urges the candidates to register for the first test as soon as possible and if candidates require more details, they are advised to check the official website.

Here are the steps to register for the first NATA exam:

1. Visit the official NATA website, nata.in

2. Click on the ‘NATA 2022 registration’ link which appears on the homepage

3. Fill in the required details and register yourself

4. Fill in your personal details and education qualification to complete the application form

5. Check out the filled details and make the final submission

It is advised to download a copy of the application form and save it for future reference.