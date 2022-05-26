After the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Undergraduate courses (NEET-UG) 2022 registration closed on May 20, students had been requesting that they be allowed to make corrections in their applications. Taking into account these representations by aspirants, the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the test, has opened an application correction window.



The correction window has been opened since May 24 and will remain open till 9 pm on May 27. Students can make the required corrections. However, for some sections, a fee will be charged for making changes. And students are warned that this will be the last chance to make the necessary modifications and once the deadline has passed, no more corrections will be entertained.



“In view of the numerous representations received from the candidates regarding allowing them to edit/modify their particulars in the online application form of NEET (UG) – 2022, National Testing Agency has decided to provide an opportunity to the candidates for modifying their particulars in the online application form of NEET (UG) – 2022," the official notice by NTA stated.



Students can correct their applications by visiting the NTA’s official website for NEET, which is neet.nta.nic.in. They can do so by following the steps mentioned here:

1) Open the official website.

2) After the home page loads, scroll to the bottom and click on the ‘Correction for NEET(UG)-2022’ tab under the ‘student activity' section.

3) Now, log in using the required details like the application number, password and security pin.

4) The filled-in application form appears. Make the required changes.

5) Save the application after making the changes.



The NEET exam is scheduled to be held on July 17. It is conducted in eleven languages across India. It will be held in the offline mode. The duration of the exam is three hours and a candidate needs to answer 180 questions. The exam paper is divided into three sections, consisting of papers on Physics, Chemistry and Biology (including both Botany and Zoology).