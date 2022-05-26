It has taken 75 years for high schools to come to the tea estates of Assam. The state's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated six Adarsha Vidyalayas (Model School) at tea estates in the Sonitpur district of Assam. This was a part of the decision taken by the state government to set up 119 model schools in the tea garden regions of Assam. The CM has urged parents and guardians in the tea estates to ensure their children attend school.

The six schools inaugurated this week were established in Sonitpur at the Nahorani, Phulbari and Thakurbari Tea Estates. The schools have been promised an assistance of Rs 1 lakh by the state government in order to provide textbooks, uniforms and Mid-Day Meals to the students, free of cost. "From next year, these Adarsha Vidyalayas will impart Mathematics and Science lessons in English, while Social Science and Assamese will be taught in Assamese. This will enable the students to learn in their mother language and also help them explore the world," said Sarma in a tweet. He claimed that 96 such schools are already up and running and added that the schools will boost education in the state and ensure the holistic development of the tea community as well.

The Chief Minister claimed that 14,594 students have enrolled in these schools already and 8 teachers have been appointed at each school, reported ANI. He also added that "access to education was his government's priority". Sarma said that the schools will be christened after renowned personalities from different socio-cultural backgrounds, such as Swahid Mangri Orang, Loknayak Omeo Kumar Das and Swahid Hemlal Kalindi.