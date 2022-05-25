Amid the controversy regarding the revision of textbooks by the BJP-led government in Karnataka, Education Minister BC Nagesh on Tuesday, May 24, stood by the decision and said that there is no question of further revision of textbooks.



"The textbooks are already being published," he said, adding that they have not taken up "the exercise of saffronisation of textbooks". This was stated in a report by IANS.



"We are looking through a lens. We are not seeing any colour. We are only able to see school children. The revision work is done in the interest of children," he said.



Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah, who also levied charges of saffronisation, when asked about his stand, replied "fearing loss of Muslim votes, he is opposing the revision exercise".



"The Congress party is spreading lies. They tried with Tipu Sultan, Narayana Guru, Bhagat Singh, Basavanna and miserably failed. Now, they are raking up the issue of insulting the legendary Kannada writer Kuvempu," the minister said.



"Siddaramaiah headed Congress government had dropped four lessons of Kuvempu and an attempt is being made to include all those lessons now," he added.



Siddaramaiah was asked to read the textbook first and only then produce remarks



"The Congress has converted the Department of Education as an instrument of ensuring their vote bank. Is Tipu Sultan, the only freedom fighter from Karnataka? The textbooks have already been published and there is no question of their revision again," he expressed.



"Students must also know that Tipu Sultan imposed Persian language in Karnataka. They are not dependent only on texts. They will know the other side of the story. It is better to present the facts," he declared.



"Siddaramaiah should stop thinking himself as the most knowledgeable person. He had misfires on all occasions when he targeted BJP," he said.



On May 31, some organisations, political parties, writers, women organisations and NGOs have decided to stage a state-level protest against "saffronisation of school and college syllabus by the ruling BJP government in Karnataka".