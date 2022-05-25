The Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) in Kottayam and Kannur University signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Tuesday, May 24, to share an academic platform for conducting postgraduate courses. Both universities have agreed to jointly conduct biotechnology PG programmes, namely MSc Nanoscience and Nanotechnology (Physics/Chemistry) and MSc Biotechnology with Industrial Bioprocessing as a special subject.

In the presence of MGU Vice-Chancellor Sabu Thomas and Pro-Vice-Chancellor CT Aravinda Kumar, MGU's Registrar Prakash Kumar B and Kannur University's Registrar Joby K Jose signed the MoU, as stated in a report by ENS. While the admission of these programmes will be based on a general entrance examination, the MoU sets forth the details for the transfer of students to study at both the universities on alternate semesters and for the full utilisation of classrooms, laboratory and library facilities of both the universities.

For this joint programme, a general syllabus and an academic calendar will be prepared. Although the certificates will be issued from the college the students have registered in, it also mentions that the course was conducted jointly by both the universities. Prof Sudheesh, Co-ordinator, Department of Nanotechnology at Kannur University, Dr Anoop Kesavan, Co-ordinator, Department of Biotechnology, Baiju KV, HOD Chemistry, MG University, Prof MS Jisha, HOD Biosciences, K Jayachandran, Programme Co-ordinator and AS Sreekala, Programme Co-ordinator, Department of NanoScience Technology were also present at the signing.