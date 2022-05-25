To discuss training principals and educators plus, to explore new ways to strengthen ties, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday, May 24, met with Cambridge University's faculty members. This happened while he was at the Education World Forum 2022 in the UK.



The Delhi Minister, who also looks after education, spoke about designing a joint certification course between Cambridge University and Delhi Teachers University in the realm of school leadership, curriculum development, and other related fields, as per a report in PTI.



"I am happy to see the growing interest of people to learn from our education model and reforms. Only when nations learn from each other can we build an ideal education system — one that helps students realise their potential and become conscious citizens that the world can be proud of," he said.



"Our ongoing collaboration with the Cambridge University for training principals has helped us create a positive environment in schools and introduce better administrative practices," he shared.



The minister also added, "We look forward to working with them to further implement the best school leadership practices from the world in our schools."



"To provide world-class education to children from all socio-economic backgrounds, it is important for our teachers to know the global best practices. In this journey of Delhi's education revolution, Cambridge University has played a crucial role to help turn our vision into a reality," he informed.



About 354 officials, principals as well as educators from the Government of Delhi have visited Cambridge University between the years 2016 and 2021. This was for the purpose of training in 12 batches. The next batch will be visiting the varsity between June 19 to 28, 2022.



The course of the training has been developed by the Government of Delhi in collaboration with Judge Business School, Cambridge University. Heads of school get to visit local schools, interact with the senior leaders there and observe the teaching methods.



Sisodia also visited Chesterton Community College at Cambridge University, which is one of the schools where the Delhi government's school heads go to understand the leadership challenges as part of their training.