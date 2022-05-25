Noted Kannada writer Devanuru Mahadeva is upset over the debate going on in Karnataka about the omission and inclusion of chapters in school textbooks.



He penned an open letter clarifying his opposition to include the stories he has written in the school textbooks.



In the letter, writer Devanuru Mahadeva has stated that he has come to know that there have been plans to include one of his stories in the Class X Kannada textbook. "I will be happy if the story written by me will not be included in the textbook. However, if my story is already included in the textbook, then I want to clarify that it is done without my consent," he said and asserted that he will withdraw his consent to use his story in the old textbook.



The writer also went on to slam the textbook revision committee for dropping stories and articles written by eminent authors like L Basavaraju, AN Murthy Rao, P Lakesh and Sara Abubakar from textbooks. He said that those who are responsible for dropping these stories are unaware of the richness of the state's language and culture.



Textbook committee Chairman Rohit Chakrathirtha claims that he has no knowledge about the caste of the writers. But in a complex country like India, if caste is not considered, then 90 per cent of the people belonging to his (chairman) caste will be filled in the textbook committee. The popularity and participatory democracy are vanishing in the country, he lamented.



Devanuru Mahadeva said that such developments have been happening from the time when Murali Manohar Joshi became central education minister. The BJP government, which is the brainchild of RSS, has always targeted education and history.



"I will be happy to be with healthy minds who support students in learning about the Constitution, creative learning, the lessons which are missed in textbooks through WhatsApp, emails and online classes," he said in the letter.