The correction window for the CUET UG (Common University Entrance Test - Undergraduate) 2022 applications will be opened today, May 25, by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who need to make changes to their applications can do so by accessing the official website of CUET — cuet.samarth.ac.in. The last date for making changes is May 31.

The window for correction will be open just days after the NTA completed the application filing and payment submission process. It was on Sunday evening, May 22, that the application process for CUET PG closed, as per a report by the Indian Express.

UGC Chairman, M Jagadesh Kumar, notified that a total of 11,51,319 candidates have registered for CUET UG 2022 exam. His tweet read, "A record 11,51,319 candidates have registered and 9,13,540 have paid application fee for CUET-UG. Many of them are from remote and rural areas. Students from every state and union territory have applied."

CUET UG currently is the second-largest exam in India. A total of 87 universities, in addition to the colleges that are affiliated to it, will be participating in this exam.

Till now, there has been no official announcement regarding the date of the CUET UG exam. NTA is expected to notify the same to the students very soon. On the other hand, the registration process for CUET PG 2022 is underway. Candidates can apply for it at cuet.nta.nic.in before June 18, 2022.