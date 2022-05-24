The 20th annual day celebrations of the Indian School of Business in Hyderabad are going to be more special for the premier B-School of India as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in attendance. He will also be a part of the graduation ceremony of the postgraduate programme class of 2022 on May 26, Thursday.



"We are honoured to have the Prime Minister join us at ISB's 20th-year celebrations. Prime Minister will attend the graduation ceremony of the postgraduate programme class of 2022 on May 26, and address the students of ISB's Hyderabad and Mohali campuses," ISB Dean Professor Madan Pillutla said in a release on Monday.



Along with participating in the various ceremonies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be participating in planting a sapling plus he will be unveiling a commemorative plaque.



The ISB MyStamp and Special Cover will also be released by the Prime Minister who will also be awarding medials to the academic scholars of excellence.



In some other news related to the B-School, an ISB release stated that in the Financial Times Executive Education Custom Programmes Rankings released today, Monday, May 23, ISB Executive Education has been ranked first in India and 38th globally.



Another significant ranking feature was that ISB is ranked globally at number 7 on the Future Use parameter. Future Use is defined as the "likelihood that clients would reuse the same school for other customised programmes in the future".