Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC), Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, took to Twitter on Monday, May 23, at 7.18 pm to reveal that 11,51,319 candidates registered for the Common University Entrance Test - Undergraduate (CUET-UG). Moreover, 9,13,540 have paid the application fee.



The Chairman also informed that most of the students who had registered were from remote and rural areas plus, students from all states and union territories (UT) applied for the exam.



"Without the burden of scoring very high marks in the range of 99 to 100% in board exams, students can now try for admission in best of the universities through CUET," tweeted M Jagadesh Kumar.



He emphasised how students who did not score high marks in boards and wouldn't have been able to gain admission to top universities otherwise, now can.



The Chairman also mentioned that the participation of large number of universities was also very encouraging to see and in the coming years, more universities are expected to take to CUET. "With the possibility that CUET will be conducted twice in a year, this will further help the students to plan and attempt CUET. Best wishes to all CUET applicants," he tweeted.



CUET UG 2022 will be conducted in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. It will have four sections and this includes a compulsory language text, two domain-specific tests and a general test as well.



The date of the exam will be notified soon. The official admit card will be available on cuet.samarth.ac.in for downloading soon, plus on the UMANG and DigiLocker applications as well.



For more details on CUET, check out nta.ac.in/cuetexam