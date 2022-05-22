Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrashekar Rao, popularly known as KCR, visited a government school in Delhi along with a delegation and announced that in Telangana too, model schools will be set up along the lines of the ones that are now in Delhi. He also mentioned that soon, he will send a team to Delhi for coordinating the same.



It was while the Telangana chief minister was visiting Delhi on Saturday, May 21, that he dropped by a government school and he was accompanied by Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi, stated a report in PTI.



KCR and his cadre were welcomed by CM Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at the Sarvodaya Vidyalaya Senior Secondary School in Moti Bagh area and given a tour of the school.



During his visit to the Delhi government school along with Arvind Kejriwal, the Telangana CM was briefed about the change in the education system in the city under the AAP government. Classrooms, labs and the play area were among few of the facilities explored by the delegation.



Appreciating Delhi's public education system, Rao said, "The process of turning into job providers rather than job seekers is very good. This is very necessary for our country with such a large population."



"We will implement the Delhi model of schools in Telangana as well. We will soon send a team of officers from our state to coordinate," he informed the media.



Briefing KCR, Kejriwal said, "We have around 1,100 schools and nearly 18 lakh students studying in them. Earlier, this number was 16 lakh, but now, due to remarkable improvements in the education sector, many students of private schools are joining our government schools."



It is to be recollected that Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin had visited government schools in Delhi just last month and had praised the city government's efforts in improving education standards.