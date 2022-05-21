It is no mystery that the Bastar district of Chhattisgarh has been severely affected due to Naxal activities. However, on May 21, the state's Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel announced that the scenario is changing, especially in the fields of healthcare, economy and education. The schools in the area, which had been shut for the last fifteen years, have started to function, the CM said, as reported by ANI.

Baghel was speaking at a press conference being held in the state capital of Raipur when he highlighted this fact. He stated, "Bastar is changing and development work is underway. Schools reopened after about 15 years, 156 schools reopened in Bijapur and 98 schools started in Sukma. People are getting benefits from state government schemes."

The CM had earlier interacted with the locals as a part of his 'Bhaint Mulakat' campaign on Friday, May 20. He also announced that development activities were being carried out in Bastar, like the building of roads, bridges and culverts. "Bastar is developing in health, income and education. The products of women of self-help groups are getting recognition in agriculture, minor forest produce, goat farming, poultry and fish farming, and C Mart is also opening in all cities," the CM added, as reported by ANI.