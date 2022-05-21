Bangalore University is in turmoil yet again, after Syndicate members accused Vice-Chancellor Dr K R Venugopal of using university funds for development work for the University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE).

The Syndicate members, non-teaching staff and student organisations have voiced their objections to the alleged diversion of funds. “The vice-chancellor has been trying to release a total of Rs 49 crore for development work for UVCE, which is an autonomous college. The money is coming from a fixed deposit sum reserved for pensions of employees of Bangalore University,” Dr Sudhakar H, one of the Syndicate members, told TNIE.

The Syndicate members have accused the vice-chancellor of flouting all procedures to release funds. This is not the first time the members have accused the vice-chancellor of flouting procedure. Dr Venugopal also served as UVCE’s principal and continues to teach at the college.

With Venugopal’s tenure to end on June 11, Syndicate members have pointed out that he is not allowed to make financial or policy decisions for the university. “According to guidelines, he is not allowed to take decisions on financial matters or policy two months before the end of his term as vice-chancellor,” Dr Sudhakar told TNIE. The VC was appointed on June 12, 2018, and serves a four-year period.

The Syndicate members had approached the bank manager and University’s finance officer on Thursday, May 19, submitting a memorandum highlighting the alleged illegalities behind the VC’s actions. “He has now threatened to approach the government directly to release funds for the college,” claimed Dr Sudhakar.

Vice-Chancellor K R Venugopal could not be reached for comment on the allegations.