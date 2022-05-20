Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, who is on a two-day official visit to the Nilgiris district of the state, made a tour of the Defence Service Staff College (DSSC) in the nearby town of Wellington. On May 20, Friday, he appreciated the college for its significant contribution as a world-renowned centre of excellence for professional military education, reported PTI.



The Chief Minister also said that the college would have assistance from the government whenever required. He assured that Tamil Nadu would always be proactive and forthcoming in providing any possible assistance to "help the college scale greater heights", PTI noted.



Lieutenant General S Mohan, Commandant at DSSC, briefed the CM about the role, mandate, importance and training activities conducted in the college during his visit. Stalin also went on to state that the college had helped to enhance the professional image and reputation of the Indian Armed Forces around the world. He has urged DSSC to "continue its excellent performance and do good for the country".



PTI has also mentioned in its report that the late M Karunanidhi was the last Chief Minister to have paid a visit to the college in Wellington in the year 1973. The DSSC is meant for the training of all three services of the Indian Armed Forces (Military, Naval and Airforce). The college also trains selected officers from Paramilitary Forces and Civil Services, along with the officers from friendly foreign countries for command and staff appointments.