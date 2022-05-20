Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA) Deemed-to-be University has been honoured with the Top University of India award for 2022 by Competition Success Review (CSR), which also chose the university for Excellence in Education award.

SOA’s Founder, Prof (Dr) Manojranjan Nayak, was also honoured as Eminent Founder of Leading Institute of India award.

Institute of Technical Education and Research (ITER) and School of Hotel Management (SHM), SOA’s faculties of Engineering and Technology and Hospitality and Tourism Management respectively, were chosen for top institutes of India award by the magazine.

The awards were presented at a function held in New Delhi on Sunday, May 15, to mark the completion of 60 years of the CSR magazine in the presence of its Founder, SK Sachdeva.

Sachdeva praised Prof Nayak for his relentless endeavour to make SOA one of the country’s front-ranking educational institutions.

SOA’s Officer-on-Special Duty Pritam Nayak received the awards on behalf of the university.