The Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams 2022 recorded the highest pass percentage in ten years with 85.63 per cent of a total of 8,53,436 students passing the exams.

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education, BC Nagesh, on Thursday, May 19, announced although the pass percentage was 99.99 per cent in SSLC 2021, the students were extended concessions through an official assurance that none of the students appearing for the exams would fail in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic affecting the education system.

In the last regular exams conducted in 2020, as many as 72.42 per cent of students had passed, he said.

Of the total 7,30,881 of the 8,53,436 students who passed, 3,68,579 (92.44 per cent) were girls and 3,52,752 (86.34 per cent) were boys.

However, Minister Nagesh said this year the exams were student-friendly. While earlier at least 20 per cent of the questions were tough, this year only 10 per cent of the questions posed in the examinations were difficult.

As many as 40,061 students have been promoted with grace marks, including 35,931 students in one subject, 3,940 students in two subjects and 190 students in three subjects.

One to 10 grace marks were given in the first language paper, one to eight grace marks in the second and third languages as well as in core subject for those aggregating 175 marks in written exams while falling short of the passing marks in any three subjects. Earlier, only five per cent grace marks were given to students falling short of passing marks in only two subjects, he said.

At least 1,462 government schools, 467 aided and 1,991 unaided schools have secured cent per cent results. Two government schools, three aided and 15 unaided schools have secured zero per cent results (in which none of the students passed).

This year, 88 per cent of students from 5,717 government schools, 87.84 per cent of students from 3,416 aided schools and 92.29 per cent of students from 6,202 unaided schools have passed.

At least 91.32 per cent students (4,28,385) from the rural areas and 86.64 per cent students (2,92,946) from the urban areas have passed; 87.65 per cent (4,03,361) Kannada medium students and 92.88 per cent (2,92,526) English medium students passed the SSLC 2022 exams.

Grading system for district-wise performance

This year the district-wise performance of schools in the SSLC exams was done through a grading system. According to that, 32 districts have got A grade (75 to 100 pass per cent) results, and only two districts — Bengaluru South and Yadgiri — have got B grade (60 to 75 pass per cent) results. There were no districts in the C grade.

Want to apply for revaluation, recounting or answer scripts?

Students can submit applications online via sslc.karnataka.gov.in for scanned copy of answer scripts from May 20 to May 30 plus for revaluation and recounting from May 24 to June 6. Supplementary exams will be held from June 27 to July 4, and students can register for it from May 20 to May 30.

SSLC Board helpline numbers for clarifications on results: 080-23310075/080-23310076/080-23562267/23561271