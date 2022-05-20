Delhi University asked 32 colleges under it to immediately speed up the appointment of regular principals, officials said. This happened on Thursday, May 19.



In a letter, it also asked these institutions that till the principals are determined they should also keep on hold the appointment of both teaching and non-teaching staff, as stated in a report by PTI.



The officials stated that, at present, there are no regular principals in these 32 colleges of Delhi University.



"There are a total of 32 colleges where there are no regular principals. We have asked these colleges to expedite the process for appointing the principals," said Balaram Pani, DU's Dean of Colleges, as quoted in a report by PTI.



In a letter to Colleges' governing bodies, appointment of teaching and non-teaching posts should not be permitted either on contract, ad hoc or regular basis till a regular principal is arranged, the assistant registrar said.



It was conveyed to colleges to take expeditious action in convening the meeting of the selection committee for appointing a regular principal of the college.



"In the meantime, keep a hold on matters about the appointment of teaching and non-teaching posts on contract, ad hoc, guest and regular basis," the letter added.



The varsity also said that if any action is taken in filling up the teaching and non-teaching posts, it will be treated null and void.