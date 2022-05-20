The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education ( APSCHE) has asked both government-aided and unaided colleges in the state to apply for extending permissions. APSCHE has issued four important notifications in this regard, including notifications for approval programmes and for the intake of students in UG and PG courses in the state colleges.

APSCHE Secretary, Professor B Sudheer Prem Kumar, has invited applications from private unaided colleges running from leased premises for extension of permission, via a notification. For the extension of permission (EoP) for 2022-23 and 2023-24, the amount of Rs 15,000 for less than 5 years and Rs 30,000 for 10 years will have to be paid by the private unaided colleges running from leased premises, the notification stated, reported ENS.

In case of conversion from aided to unaided, the college management needs to apply for recognition from the APSCHE for the approval of programmes offered along with details of intake of both UG and PG students and their respective fees. The colleges will have to apply for this by August 8, another notification mentioned, as reported by ENS.

APSCHE has also invited applications for starting unaided PG programmes from existing private, unaided degree and degree-cum-PG colleges in the state. It has additionally invited applications for starting the four-year UG programmes for the academic year 2022-23, from existing private aided as well as unaided degree colleges and UG programmes in Hotel Management in private unaided colleges.