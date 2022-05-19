A student allegedly assaulted a professor at Lucknow University on the college premises on May 18, Wednesday. This incident took place after a controversy was triggered due to the professor's remarks on the Kashi Vishwanath temple. Outside the proctor's office, this incident transpired at around 1 pm.



A professor of the university's Hindi department, Ravi Kant Chandan, stated, "Karthik Pandey, a student leader, came to me and started hurling abuses and casteist slurs at me and hit me," as stated in a report by PTI.



The student was overpowered and handed over to the police by two guards who accompanied the professor.



The professor said, "I have filed a complaint with the police regarding the incident. This incident shows that my life is under constant threat."



The student, Kartik Pandey, is an office bearer of the Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha, a student outfit of the Samajwadi Party. He was ousted from the outfit hours after the incident.



Giving more details on the incident, spokesperson of the Lucknow University, Durgesh Srivastav, said Karthik Pandey was suspended for attacking the professor. He added that a committee is constituted to investigate the matter.



This incident transpired a week after an FIR was filed against the professor for allegedly hurting the sentiments of Hindus. The FIR was based on the complaint by ABVP (Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad). The professor was accused of making objectionable comments over the Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi complex in Varanasi during a debate on an online portal.