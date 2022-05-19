In Goalpara district of Assam, a headmistress of a school was arrested and sent to jail for bringing cooked beef to school as her lunch, an official informed on Thursday, May 19.



It was claimed that Daliman Nessa, the headmistress, brought the cooked beef during Gunotsav 2022. This is the state-wide exercise where schools' performances are evaluated and is held between May 11 to May 14, as stated in a report by PTI.



After a complaint was registered against her, she was taken to the police station on May 16.



Though the consumption of beef is not illegal in the state of Assam, the Assam Cattle Preservation Act, 2021 bans the slaughter of cattle and the sale of beef. This is applicable in areas where Hindus, Jains and Sikhs are in a majority and in areas within a five-km radius of a temple or satra (Vaishnavite monastery).



Mrinal Deka, Additional Superintendent of Police, informed that the president of the management committee of Hurkachungi Middle English School of Lakhipur area had lodged the complaint against the headmistress. It was his allegation that she had brought beef for lunch.



"We brought her to the police station on May 16. After questioning she was arrested and the court sent her to judicial custody on the next day," he added.



Under Sections Sections 295(A) (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 153(A) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of the Indian Penal Code, the case was registered.