Minister of Youth Empowerment and Sports, Government of Karnataka, Narayana Gowda, released a draft on Wednesday, May 18 announcing the Karnataka Youth Policy which will aim at moulding the future of youngsters which, in turn, will enable them to contribute considerably to the country's growth.



While delivering an address at the event, the minister shared that there is a need to shape the future of the youth who are the future of the country, as quoted in a copy by PTI.



Acknowledging this fact, a distinctive 14-member expert committee headed by Dr R Balasubramaniam, founder of Vivekananda Youth Movement, was constituted by the Karnataka government to work out the new youth policy that factors in changes that took place since the last youth policy was adopted in 2012.



Additionally, the administration sought inputs through online mode from young adults aged between 15 to 29 in order to understand the demands of the state's youth population.



Members of the committee responsible for drawing up this policy also sought inputs by visiting the state educational institutions and conducting consultations in various districts between December 2021 and February 2022.



The main focus of the policy is education, training, jobs, entrepreneurship, health, sports, restructuring youth empowerment and evaluation of the youth programme.



The authority is open to taking suggestions and other inputs before bringing out the final report.



As per the draft policy, inputs from the youth in the state were also collected through different means during the Karnataka Youth Festival (Yuvajanotsava) was organised in January 2022.



Members of the expert committee held talks regarding the inputs between December 2021 and February 2022 in three separate conferences.



Based on inputs and subsequent discussions, the members decided that the policy should focus on building human and social capital in a sustainable manner, the report said.