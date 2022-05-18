Transport Minister Antony Raju mooted the idea of giving away old buses for scrap and instead recommended that they be converted into classrooms. He was speaking at a function organised to distribute textbooks at government schools. He announced that two low-floor buses will be given to the Government Teachers' Training Institute at Manacaud in Thiruvananthapuram for this purpose, on an experimental basis. He said it would be a novel experience for the students and there would be a lot of demand for these bus classrooms.

However, TNIE learnt that the education department has not made a proposal for converting buses to classrooms yet. KSRTC officers have also said that they have not received any formal orders for giving away the buses. KSRTC has over 850 buses that are meant for scrap. It has converted some of the buses into shops and leased them out too. The Department of Computational Biology and Bioinformatics in Kerala University's Kariavattom campus converted an old bus into a classroom recently.

