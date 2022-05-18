The results of the Class IX examination conducted in the form of Summative Assessment-1 and Summative Assessment-2 were announced by Odisha's Board of Secondary Education (BSE) on Tuesday, May 17.



All those students who appeared for the exam will be promoted to Class X, said the board, but all those who have secured less than 33 per cent will not only have to undergo improvement classes, they will have to take improvement tests before they are promoted, stated a report in TNIE.



Board Secretary Srikant Tarai said totally, 5,66,269 students enrolled and 5,51,334 had appeared for the examination while 14,935 students had remained absent.



"All the students who have appeared for the examination shall be promoted to Class X. However, as many as 30,138 students who have obtained F-II grade by securing below 33 per cent of the total marks shall have to improve their performance in improvement tests," he said.



The Board will be seeking an exhaustive report from DEOs as to why students could not appear despite having been enrolled by their respective school headmasters.



The school will provide remedial teaching to the students who have secured F-II grade. They will be given three chances to acquire qualifying marks in each failed subject. The first, second and third improvement tests would be conducted on June 1, 8 and 16, respectively. The school will prepare questions of 20 marks and the improvement test will be of 40 minutes in duration, the BSE stated.