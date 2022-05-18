Kannur University found itself in the news for the wrong reasons once again as questions in two elective papers of BSc Physics sixth-semester exams – Nano Science and Material Science – on Tuesday, May 17, were out of syllabus.

In the Nano Science paper, only two questions were from the syllabus. In the Material Science question paper, around 70 per cent of questions were from out of syllabus. This has led to confusion and frustration among the students.

Questions from other papers such as Quantum Mechanics, Electro Dynamics, Solid State Physics, Photonics and Spectroscopy found a place in the Nano Science and Material Science question papers. Meanwhile, some questions were repeated in both question papers.

“This has become a regular occurrence in Kannur University,” said KSU district president Muhammad Shammas. “Goof-ups in the question papers have been a regular affair and the university has failed to put an end to this humiliating affair. The department of examination has consistently failed to conduct the exams in a proper and systematic manner,” said Shammas.

“Even as mistakes are repeated, the university fails to take action against those who are responsible. It seems the university has no regard for the future of students. This attitude is unacceptable and KSU will organise strong protests against this,” he said.