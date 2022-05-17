Government schools — 42,657 primary and 4,738 high schools — recorded attendance of 30 per cent to 60 per cent of over 47.13 lakh students, on the first day of the academic year in Karnataka on Monday, May 16.

The students were welcomed with attractive activities including games, as their academic year, termed Learning Recovery Year (Kalika Varsha), began with Kalika Chetharike — Learning Recovery Programme (LCP).

"LCP, taken up by the state education department for the first time in the country, targets improving the competency of children through co-curricular activities, including speeches and debates, instead of just textbooks, to bridge the learning gap or loss among kids due to the pandemic. These initial 15 days are only a preparatory phase for the academic year, and LCP is stretched for the entire year," shared Bhanu Kumara B, an education department official who was involved in preparing a module for the learning recovery programme for a subject, as quoted in a report by TNIE.

"Since kids have missed nursery, Classes I and II in the past two years, Vidyapravesh — a foundation course, is taken up for the first three months under Nipun Bharat programme of NEP 2020 to teach basics through songs and stories. For kids from Classes IV to IX, Malebillu programme is planned for 15 days to bridge the learning gap and prepare them for their academic year. For SSLC students, one month orientation programme is taken up to mentally prepare them for board exams," said the official.

"We are happy that schools reopened 15 days in advance and our kids are engaged in a productive way after two years. Education department's LCP, to bridge the learning gap will help children," said Noor Haseena Banu, parent of Appira Banu, a Class IX student of a government school.

"I am happy to learn what I have missed in the last two years and this year's too, through activities along with my friends," said Poornima K, a Class VIII student of a government school.